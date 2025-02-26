New Jersey City University Announces Free Art Workshops For Jersey City Adult Residents

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey City University has announced a series of free art workshops for adult residents of Jersey City, supported by public funds from the Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund. The workshops will be held on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the NJCU Visual Arts Building.

The workshops are designed to engage community members in hands-on creative experiences in NJCU's state-of-the-art facilities. Participants will have the opportunity to learn various artistic techniques and create unique artworks to take home. The workshops are open to all Jersey City residents 18 years and older, and no prior experience is necessary.

Workshop offerings include:

Sculpture: Mold Making and Plaster Casting

Silkscreen: Designs on Fabric

Ceramics: Pinched Forms in Clay

Jewelry: Hammered Copper Cuff Bracelet

In addition to participating in the workshops, attendees will have the opportunity to view exhibitions in the Visual Art Building Gallery, making for a full day of artistic engagement.

Registration is required through njcu-art.submittable.com. Participants must create a free Submittable account to register for the workshops.

Comments