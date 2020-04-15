New Episodes Announced For JCTC's Online Programming

After a well-received April10 debut of its new online series JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World, the New Jersey Nonprofit Arts Organization has announced upcoming themes and performers as well as an expanded invitation for submission for future online programming.

"Art truly unites us as human beings," said Olga Levina, Artistic Director of Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) and host of JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World. "We want to tell our stories as much as we need to hear each other's stories. Artists and audiences are not just members of their local networks, but are part of a global community. We are all living through a dark and difficult time, but with JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World, we can see how at least we're not going through this alone."

JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World is the weekly online series linking artists from Jersey City together with artists from around the world in an interactive experience featuring performances, interviews & discussion. Participating artists range from poets & spoken-word artists to actors, dancers & musicians - all performing live from their homes - and home studios - followed by conversations with moderators, artists and of course the live, virtual audiences.

Each episode also showcases visual artists, making the dialogue and exchange at the cover of JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World quirky, engaging and eclectic.

For Episode 2 - RESILIENCE - joining the Jersey City talent will be artists from South Africa, The Czech Republic, Spain and India. Resilience streams April 10, 2:00pm - 4:00pm.

JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World is curated by Olga Levina, JCTC staff & collaborators. Featured artists are selected who will be selecting work based on quality and how well it expresses the episode's theme.

Upcoming themes are: April 24/ Episode 3: ESSENTIAL (What is truly necessary? What is essential to you, to your community and to our society?) and May 1 /COURAGE (Where is the source of your ability to overcome fear? What is your courage?)

JCTC welcomes artists from all genres to submit proposals for upcoming episodes of JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World, although it's recommended that participants view the live broadcast of an episode before submitting.

Send submissions/proposals - a short piece (5-7 minutes tops) - the submission can be a clip, a text file, mp3, url/website link or even a succinct outline of a proposed performance -to Olga@JCTCenter.org

For upcoming themes and other show announcements, people are urged to watch the show and follow JCTC on Facebook, where updates, submission information and upcoming themes and other JCTC programming are regularly featured.

JCTC CONVERSATIONS: VOICES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

April 17/2:00pm

Episode 2 - Resilience



What gives you the ability, the inner-strength, to endure fear, uncertainty and distress? During this time of pandemic and quarantine, where does one find Resilience?

April 24/2:00 pm

Episode 3 - Essential

What is truly necessary? What is essential to you, to your community and to our society?

May 1/2:00 pm

Episode 3 - Courage



Where is the source of your ability to overcome fear? What is your courage?

Anyone interested in performing can submit a proposal to Olga@JCTCenter.org

How to Watch - the easiest way is to visit the JCTC CONVERSATIONS: VOICES FROM AROUND THE WORLD Event Page on Facebook and follow the instructions. The program uses Zoom Meeting technology.

Or visit: www.JCTCenter.org





