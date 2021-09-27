New Camerata Opera Announces PETER RABBIT at Edgemere Farm

New Camerata Opera announces Peter Rabbit, a rollicking, action-packed introduction to the world of classical music, featuring the timeless melodies of Gaetano Donizetti, on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2pm at Edgemere Farm on 385 B 45 Street, Queens, NY, 11691. The show runs for roughly thirty minutes, followed by a brief question and answer session. Children will learn and laugh at the same time!

For more information, visit https://www.newcamerataopera.org/camerata-piccola-events/2021/8/22/peter-rabbit-n7b38.

Beatrix Potter's beloved mischievous hero runs afoul of the gardener MacGregor. He escapes by the skin of his teeth, as Donizetti's score (borrowed from L'elisir d'amore) accompanies a dramatic chase. Beautiful arias set the tone for anxious handwringing by Momma Rabbit and the helpless narrator as the adventure plays out. Young audience members, costumed with ears and fluffy tails, round out the cast in the non-singing roles of Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail. This event is free and open to the public.

New Camerata Opera was founded with the mission of building new audiences for the art form through engaging, exciting, and educational productions. The organization accomplishes this via three main initiatives: full-length operas presented at innovative and daring venues, newly arranged and adapted children's operas (Camerata Piccola), and originally commissioned short operatic films for presentation online (CamerataWorks). It is through these multifaceted operations that NCO has successfully brought countless new opera lovers into the cultural fold. The organization has been hailed as "the future of opera" and is one of the most consistently active and present opera companies in New York.