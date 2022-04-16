National Tour of HAIRSPRAY Postpones Performance at State Theatre

According to an announcement from the National Tour team, the performance of Hairspray that was scheduled to play at the State Theatre on April 16 has been rescheduled to February 18, 2023.

Tickets for the original date are valid and will be honored at the rescheduled performance. All other ticketing options will be relayed to original ticket purchasers next week. The management stated, "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding." For more information, visit State Theatre's website here.

Helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, the new non-Equity national tour of HAIRSPRAY is visiting more than 60 cities in its first touring season and is expected to play for multiple seasons.

The cast of the touring production is led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from "RuPaul's Drag Race") as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Toneisha Harris (from NBC's "The Voice") as Motormouth Maybelle with Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Will Savarese as Link Larkin, Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton, Brandon G. Stalling as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Kaelee Albritton as Amber Von Tussle and Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle.

Christopher Swan plays Wilbur Turnblad and Kaléa Leverette plays Little Inez with Caroline Daye Attayek, Kelly Barberito, Helene Britany, Jamonté Bruten, Tanner Callicutt, Ryahn Evers, Michael Corey Hassel, Kaleb Jenkins, Greg Kalafatas, Gabriel Kearns, Caira Asanté Lakota, Stevie LeWarne, Jr., Brendan Morris, Faith Northcutt, Adam Blake Raque, Renée Reid, Sydney Simone, Christopher Swan, Gabriyel Thomas, George Vickers V, Mea Wilkerson and Emmanuelle Zeesman as members of the ensemble.

HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat".

This new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. HAIRSPRAY is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. It features a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan. HAIRSPRAY features an original score by Academy Award-nominated Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.

Additional creative team for HAIRSPRAY includes Tour Director Matt Lenz, Tour Choreographer Michele Lynch, Set Designer David Rockwell, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Tour Lighting Designer Paul Miller, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, Hair and Wig Designer Paul Huntley and Richard Mawbey, Sound Designer Shannon Slaton, Music Supervisor Lon Hoyt and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

HAIRSPRAY premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. The show was a smash hit when it transferred to Broadway, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002, until January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd longest running show in Broadway history.

Website: www.hairspraytour.com

Pictured: Niki Metcalf

Photo Credits: Jeremy Daniel