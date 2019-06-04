Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Presents NJ Chinese Dance Heritage Celebration

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present a festival of Chinese Dance featuring it students who have worked with the Company every Saturday in Metuchen, New Jersey. The annual concert will be in the Bickford Theatre in the Morris Museum on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2pm. This year, Nai-Ni Chen invited Ms. Shi Ying, who was a principal dancer of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and has started her own studio, New Star Arts Center.

Tickets are available online at http://nainichen.org/NextEvent or by phone at (800) 650-0246.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Workshop is located in Metuchen, NJ with a mission to provide a positive and optimistic learning environment for students to learn knowledge, skill and passion for dance. The instructors are all high level performers and experienced teachers who graduated from prestigious schools from the professional academies in the Chinese diaspora around the world. By studying and performing Chinese Dance we can foster a better understanding of the heritage of dance in the Chinese American community.

The classes are directed by Ms. Chen and conducted members of her company. In addition to lessons that improve body condition, movement/musical expressions, she will also bring master guest artists of traditional and contemporary dance art to give lessons in their respective fields.

NAI-NI CHEN established her company in 1988 and has since grown to be one of the most widely toured and presented Asian American dance companies in the United States, with 18 awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, 8 tours abroad and over 30 national tours, reaching 40 states in America. Her works have been commissioned by the Joyce Theatre Foundation, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the New Jersey Ballet, Ballet Met and Dancing Wheels. The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is currently in residence at the New Jersey City University in Jersey City, NJ. Well known for her collaboration with renowned composers for original music such as Tan Dun, Jason Kao Hwang, Joan La Barbara, Kenji Bunch and Glen Velez, Nai-Ni Chen started the CrossCurrent series at Flushing Town Hall in 2013 focusing on collaborative works with artists from around the world.





