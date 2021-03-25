NJSO Everywhere: From Pier C Park in Hoboken Premieres March 31

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players perform the Lyric for Strings by the late New Jersey composer George Walker at Hoboken's Pier C Park in the newest NJSO Everywhere, premiering March 31 at njsymphony.org/everywhere and on the Orchestra's YouTube channel.

The string quartet performing in Hoboken features violinists Bryan Hernandez-Luch and Ming Yang, violist Brett Deubner and cellist Laura Andrade, the NJSO Colton Fellow.

In NJSO Everywhere, NJSO musicians give solo and chamber performances outdoors in iconic New Jersey locations in a series produced by Newark-based DreamPlay Media in partnership with the NJSO.

The first two episodes are available now at njsymphony.org/everywhere. Assistant Concertmaster David Southorn performs Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin by Princeton resident Jessie Montgomery-filmed with the RED Cinema Camera on the roof of Newark's One Theater Square.

NJSO Everywhere: From the Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights features NJSO brass ensembles performing works by Poulenc and Sousa on the boardwalk and beach, paired with new and vintage scenes from the Jersey Shore.

In an episode that airs on April 21, a chamber ensemble performs the first movement of Beethoven's Septet on the grounds of Van Vleck House & Gardens in Montclair.

All NJSO Everywhere performances air at 7:30 pm on the NJSO's YouTube channel and at njsymphony.org/everywhere.

NJSO Everywhere is part of NJSO Virtual 20-21, the Orchestra's digital season. For more information, visit njsymphony.org/virtual.