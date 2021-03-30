NJPAC Presents Virtual Event Bruce Campbell Presents THE EVIL DEAD II

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Bruce Campbell Presents The Evil Dead ii- virtual event on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 9:00 p.m., to reserve your screen, please visit Ticket Link.

Join a nationwide virtual viewing of THE EVIL DEAD II with live commentary throughout by Bruce Campbell himself. Watch the sequel to Evil Dead with Campbell as he shares memories, stories, and anecdotes from the film, and for a few lucky viewers, Bruce will even answer questions from the chat.

Ash, the sole survivor of THE EVIL DEAD, returns to the same cabin in the woods and again unleashes the forces of the dead in THE EVIL DEAD II. With his girlfriend possessed by the demons and his body parts running amok, Ash is forced to single-handedly battle the legions of the damned as the most lethal and groovy hero in horror movie history.