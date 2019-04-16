New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents The Chieftains on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.



The Chieftains have long been acclaimed for reinventing traditional Irish music - and after 57 years of making some of the world's most beautiful music, these multiple GRAMMY Award winners remain as fresh and relevant as when they first began.



This year marks the 57th anniversary of the birth of The Chieftains. Since 1962, these master musicians have earned six GRAMMY Awards and have been recognized around the globe for their ability to transcend musical boundaries, to blend tradition with modern music. One of the world's most revered musical groups to this day, The Chieftains are as comfortable playing spontaneous Irish sessions as they are headlining a concert at Carnegie Hall.



To celebrate their 50th anniversary, The Chieftains invited friends from all musical styles to collaborate on their Voice of Ages album. Featuring some of modern music's biggest artists (Bon Iver, The Decemberists, Paolo Nutini and more), Voice of Ages proved that The Chieftains' music transcends not only stylistic and traditional boundaries but generational ones as well.



Tickets to see The Chieftains will go on-sale Friday, April 19th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





