New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Sugar Bar Comes to Newark featuring Valerie Simpson and Special Guest Dave Koz on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.



Kick back and relax. Sugar Bar Comes to Newark re-creates the timeless ambience of Sugar Bar, the elegant Manhattan nightspot co-owned by superstar songwriting duo Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson.



In this intimate concert, Valerie is joined by saxophonist Dave Koz to riff on the Ashford & Simpson songbook ("Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "You're All I Need To Get By," "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing," "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)," "I'm Every Woman," "Is It Still Good to You?").



Valerie Simpson and Nick Ashford began their award-winning collaborations four decades ago. She has toured with hitmakers around the globe and appeared as Mama Morton in Broadway's Chicago.



Saxophonist Dave Koz is a nine-time GRAMMY Award nominee and platinum-selling artist who hosts The Dave Koz Lounge on SiriusXM and The Dave Koz Radio Show.



The American Song series at NJPAC is presented, in part, through the generous support of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the David S. Steiner and Sylvia Steiner Charitable Trust, and the Joan and Allen Bildner Family Fund.



Tickets to see Sugar Bar are On-Sale Friday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





