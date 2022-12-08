NJPAC Presented With Check $25,000 From M•A•C Cosmetics On Behalf Of The Estate Of Whitney Houston

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This generous donation was made possible by M·A·C Cosmetics on behalf of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston to support NJPAC's SchoolTime performances.

Dec. 08, 2022  
In celebration of Whitney Houston's life and boundary-breaking career, M·A·C Cosmetics presented a $25,000 donation to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center to ensure the next generation of music icons have exposure and access to music education programs.

This generous donation was made possible by M·A·C Cosmetics on behalf of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston to support NJPAC's SchoolTime performances of Recycled Percussion on December 8th and 9th. Students will enjoy an interactive performance by a group of drummers who create their unique high-energy "junk rock" by transforming everyday objects into percussive instruments. NJPAC's SchoolTime program introduces over 23,000 children from Greater Newark public schools' grades 5 - 12 annually to live professional performing arts.

Newark native Whitney Houston, regarded as one of the world's top Pop/R&B artists of the 20th century, is being celebrated by M·A·C. with a new limited-edition makeup collection, singularly named M·A·C X Whitney Houston that will be available on Dec. 8 at all M·A·C and Macy's locations nationwide and online at maccosmetics.com and macys.com.

"Whitney's wonderment of her incomparable career impacted her community greatly, enabling her to endorse charities throughout her career. Donations made in her honor will bring about change to underserved youth in need of rebuilding, repairing and restoring their lives in a positive way," said Pat Houston, Executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston. "An incredible thank you to M·A·C Cosmetics for their generosity to help make a difference in securing a platform for our youth. One Team! One Heart! One Legacy!"

"All of us at NJPAC are so grateful for this generous gift from M·A·C Cosmetics, made on behalf of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, in support of our SchoolTime Performance Series, which brings the life-enhancing magic of live performance to tens of thousands of Greater Newark school children every year. This contribution, a special acknowledgment of our 25th anniversary season, will allow us to advance our work in providing access to the arts and arts education programs to all the children in our community," said John Schreiber, President, and C.E.O. of the Arts Center.

"Community is everything at M·A·C and we worked hand-in-hand with the Estate to craft a collection that honors Whitney's legacy and connects to her fanbase," said Rachel Lockett, Vice President, Marketing, M·A·C North America. "Whitney was an avid philanthropist, supporting many charities and lending her voice to causes dear to her, so it was only fitting to continue the good work she started with this donation to NJPAC to empower the next generation of music icons."

NJPAC's Arts Education programming reaches approximately 100,000 New Jersey students, teachers and families annually.


