NJ Special Event To Honor Icons Frank Sinatra and Sid Mark

The music of Frank Sinatra will be featured in another swingin' event presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications.

This musical program will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022, beginning promptly at 12:30pm until 3pm, at The Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.

Alongside a picturesque view of the Avon Marina, event guests will enjoy a tasty buffet lunch while being entertained with live music and a fascinating chat by two notable Frank Sinatra scholars, Charles "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan.

A remembrance of legendary broadcaster Sid Mark and his long-running radio program The Sounds of Sinatra, will also be part of the event.

"I was very sorry to hear that Sid Mark recently passed away and wanted to honor him" said Ms. Morris, producer of the May event. "How poignant it will be to hear Chuck Granata speak about his close friendship with Sid and share personal insights about Sid and Frank Sinatra."

Guest speaker Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. He is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. And he is producer of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Guest speaker Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including Dreams of Flight, The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, The Lego Movie, and Scenes of Instruction: The Beginnings of the U.S. Study of Film. He is the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Rounding out the afternoon will be a lively performance by Jazz Vocalist Zack Alexander, the winner of the 2016 'Sinatra Idol' competition in Hoboken. Zack will perform a variety of upbeat tunes made popular by Frank Sinatra!

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ or if the lot is filled, free parking is available nearby at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

Advance tickets are required to attend and are on sale now. A code number is needed to enter the ticket site.