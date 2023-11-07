Music at the Mansion In Morristown NiCori Studios & Productions Next installment of MUSIC IN THE MANSION

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series “Music at the Mansion” which features award-winning and renowned singers.

NiCori Studios & Productions announces the next installment of the long running Cabaret series "Music at the Mansion" at the historic Thorne Mansion home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, November 26th at 3pm. 

Performers to include award nominated Cabaret Artist, Deborah Zecher, Actor and Singer, Ami Brabson, award winning Singer/Songwriter, Garry Novikoff and award winning Vocalist Regina Zona all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature James Horan on piano and Alice Kinkade as the “Young Musician Moment” performer.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series “Music at the Mansion” which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases four performers each entertaining with a 20 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Tickets for "Music at the Mansion" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit Click Here for tickets and more information. 

“Music at the Mansion: Making beautiful music in a beautiful place with beautiful people!”




