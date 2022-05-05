Middletown Arts Center Announces Call For Submissions To The MAC ONE-ACTS Play-Reading Festival

The Middletown Arts Center will open its call for submissions to The MAC ONE-ACTS, a play-reading festival featuring original, one-act works by New Jersey playwrights.

Entries from New Jersey residents ages 13 and older will be accepted and must be original, unpublished scripts adhering to standard professional play format with run-times of no longer than 30 minutes. Submission deadline is Friday, May 13th at 11:59 p.m.

Submission Guidelines

Entrants must be residents of New Jersey who can physically attend the event and any necessary rehearsals, meetings, etc.

Only ONE submission per playwright

Plays must be ONE-ACT with a run-time no longer than 30 minutes

Limit of five characters

Scripts must be ORIGINAL, UNPUBLISHED works appropriate for all ages.

Scripts should adhere to the standard professional play format. The name of the play and page number should appear on all pages. Include a synopsis and casting/character breakdown.

To enter, visit https://middletownarts.org/the-mac-one-acts-call-for-submissions. The selection of finalists will be announced on Monday, May 16th. For questions or more information, please email artscenter@middletownnj.org or call 732.706.4100.

This is the third edition of the highly successful festival which began as a virtual event in 2020 and was then presented on the MAC's tented patio last spring. This year, the festival will be held in the MAC's spacious theater on Saturday, June 4th at 7 p.m. and will feature readings of each selected play by local actors. The festival is free and open to the public and donations are appreciated.