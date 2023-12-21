Middlesex County Announces Winners For Picture Middlesex County Photography Contest

Overall winners include: Brian Dohn in first place, Fallon Jasovsky in second place, and Sara Maher in third place.
Middlesex County has announced the winners for the fall edition of Picture Middlesex County, which was open to all amateur and professional photographers who live in New Jersey from September 21–November 30, 2023. Overall winners include: Brian Dohn in first place, Fallon Jasovsky in second place, and Sara Maher in third place.
The winners of the fall edition of Picture Middlesex County were chosen by an anonymous judging committee and were announced on the Middlesex County Facebook, Instagram, and X pages, as well as on the Picture Middlesex County landing page.
“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, I want to offer my heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the much-anticipated fall 2023 edition of Picture Middlesex County, and my gratitude to all of the participants,” said Middlesex County Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios. “Each entry captured the beauty and vibrance in our community, creating a showcase of the various perspectives of life right here in Middlesex County.”
Stay tuned for the next round of Picture Middlesex County this upcoming spring 2024! For more information, please visit: discovermiddlesex.com/picture-middlesex-county/
