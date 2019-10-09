McCarter Welcomes Seven New Members To Board Of Trustees

At its first meeting of the 2019/2020 season, McCarter Theatre Center welcomed seven new members to its Board of Trustees. These leading community volunteers join an existing team of trustees who are outstanding arts advocates. All support McCarter's mission of creating world-class theater and presenting the finest performing artists for the engagement, education, and entertainment of the community.



Joining the board are:

Ronald S. Ward: Vice President of Operations and Process Improvement, Origlio Beverages

Elizabeth McNeilly: Senior Director of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Duncan MacMillan: Partner and founding member of Bloomberg L.P.

Jamie Herring: Owner, Herring Properties

Sharon Dietrich: Vice President for Transformation and HR, ConvaTec

Jay Dominick: Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Princeton University

Brent Colburn: Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs, Princeton University



McCarter's Managing Director, Michael S. Rosenberg, said, "Emily Mann, Bill Lockwood and I welcome these seven extraordinary individuals to the McCarter Board. Their experience and expertise will be invaluable as we work to build on McCarter's storied legacy. Each of them has been involved with transforming companies, leading people, and increasing community impact."



INCOMING BOARD MEMBER BIOGRAPHIES

Ronald S. Ward is Vice President of Operations and Process Improvement at Origlio Beverages, a privately owned bottling and beverage company. Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Ron is a United States Air Force Veteran. Since his honorable and decorated time in the military, Ron has worked in Senior Leadership Roles at Medco, Merck, and Mercedes-Benz of North America. While serving in the military, Ron earned a B.S. from Southern Illinois University, and a M.S. from Central Michigan University. While at Mercedes-Benz, he earned a JD from Rutgers School of Law, Newark. Ron also holds Lean Black Belt, Ratio Analysis and PMP certifications from Villanova University and MIT while owning two active patents.



Elizabeth McNeilly is a Senior Director of Wealth Management with BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Betsy is a Certified Financial Planner with an MBA in Finance from NYU and 30 years of related experience in wealth management. Elizabeth is on the board of several area non-profits, including the Rutgers University Foundation and Princeton Area Community Foundation. She lives in West Windsor is deeply connected to the area's Innovation Economy.



Duncan MacMillan is returning to the McCarter Board McCarter Trustee and long-time major supporter of the theatre. Duncan MacMillan is a partner and founding member of Bloomberg L.P. Previous positions include Programmer Analyst for Bankers Trust and Program Manager for Salomon Brothers. Duncan received his B.A. in Mathematics from Rutgers College, an M.A. in from Fordham University and a M.BA. from NYU Graduate School of Business. He has served on many boards including the Princeton Hospital Board, the Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Corner House in Princeton.



Jamie Herring is the owner of Herring Properties, a local real estate development company. Herring Properties owns several buildings in Princeton, including buildings on the old hospital site, which are occupied with a variety of restaurants, retail and office space. Herring Properties also owns or manages several large facilities and warehouses in the area. Recently Mr. Herring assisted in developing an innovative warehouse space for Urban Outfitters. Jamie and his wife Kathy have a deep appreciation of McCarter and have been long time subscribers and supporters of the theatre across theater series, presented series, and the annual Gala.



Sharon Dietrich is a seasoned Human Resources Executive with +20 years of experience working in the MedTech and Biopharma environment. Significant experience working in developing markets and high growth opportunities, as well as mature markets undergoing strategic reorganization and change. Originally from South Africa, assignment locations have included Singapore, Shanghai, London, and currently living and working in New Jersey, USA. Currently working for ConvaTec, previous company experience includes Genzyme, Boston Scientific, and Smith & Nephew.



Jay Dominick is Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Princeton University. Prior to joining Princeton, Jay served as Vice Chancellor for Information Technology and CIP at UNC-Charlotte and prior to that held similar roles at Wake Forest University, where he was the first CIO. Jay has served as an officer in the US Air Force and has taught courses in IT and telecommunications. He holds a Ph.D. in information and library sciences from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and a master's degree in national security studies from Georgetown University as well as an MBA from Wake Forest.



Brent Colburn currently serves as Princeton University's vice president for communications and public affairs. Prior to joining Princeton, Colburn worked as the vice president of communications at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg's groundbreaking philanthropy. A veteran of the Obama administration and multiple political campaigns, Colburn's previous positions have also included assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Defense; chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; national communications director of the 2012 Obama for America campaign; assistant secretary for public affairs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and director of external affairs for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



About McCarter Theatre Center

Under the leadership of award-winning playwright and Artistic Director Emily Mann, Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg, and Special Programming Director William W. Lockwood, McCarter's mission is to create world-class theater and present the finest artists for the community's engagement, education, and entertainment. Winner of the 1994 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, world premieres include Christopher Durang's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (2013 Tony - Best Play); Tarell Alvin McCraney's The Brother/Sister Plays; Emily Mann's Having Our Say; and Danai Gurira's The Convert. Upcoming productions for 2019-2020 include Lookingglass Theatre Company's production of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; Rachel Bonds' Goodnight Nobody; Anthony Shaffer's murder mystery, Sleuth; and Nathan Alan Davis' The Refuge Plays. McCarter brings artists from around the world to Princeton, New Jersey including Andy Borowitz, Gregory Porter, Roseanne Cash, and more. Education and outreach efforts serve tens of thousands through student matinees, in-school residencies, and adult classes. More at mccarter.org.





