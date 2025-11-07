McCarter Theatre Calls for All Former 'Tiny Tims' to Celebrate 45 Years Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This year marks a milestone for McCarter Theatre Center's A Christmas Carol, first introduced to audiences in 1980 by then–Artistic Director Nagle Jackson. To honor this occasion, the theatre is seeking former cast members who played the beloved character of Tiny Tim to reconnect as part of its 45th-year celebration.



If you were a Tiny Tim at McCarter, or know someone who was, please reach out to Dan Bauer, Communications Director, at dbauer@mccarter.org. The theatre is looking to reconnect with these past cast members.

The tradition continues under Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen with a production adapted and directed by Lauren Keating, featuring Cameron Knight as Ebenezer Scrooge. A Christmas Carol runs December 9–28, 2025.