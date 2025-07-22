Mayo Performing Arts Center Opens Registration for Fall Performing Arts School Classes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Registration is now open for the Mayo Performing Arts Center’s (MPAC) Fall 2025 Performing Arts School classes. The 14-week session begins in early September and runs through January, with offerings for students as young as age 3 through adults.

Classes include musical theatre, acting, vocal technique, and private voice and audition coaching. MPAC’s inclusive Miracle Project for children and adults on the autism spectrum will also return this season, with a new advanced class for participants 18 and older. All classes will culminate in end-of-semester performances or open showcases. Scholarships are available based on need.

New and returning students can choose from weekday and weekend sessions in a variety of disciplines. Highlights include Broadway Kids and Teen Musical Theatre Workshops, a conservatory-style MPAC Select program for serious performers (ages 12–18, by audition or permission), and Saturday intensives featuring guests from Broadway and the professional industry.

For more information and to view a full list of classes, visit mayoarts.org. Questions can be directed to pas@mayoarts.org. Registration is first come, first served and must be paid in full unless other arrangements are made. All tuition includes a non-refundable $50 processing fee.