Mayo Performing Arts Center Announces Schedule Updates

Mayo Performing Arts Center has announced their new Community Hub page which is a once source for concert updates, small business profiles, staff profiles and more. Check it out at https://www.mayoarts.org/community-hub.

They are continuing to schedule Facebook Live Friday concerts. This week, they will feature singer-songwriter Megan Chappius.

Schools are virtual and so is MPAC's Education department! They have announced this month's Music Students of the Month. MPAC Performing Arts School classes continue virtually and conclude in the next two weeks. Over 250 students are participating in these virtual performing arts classes, including their Miracle Project program for students on the autism spectrum.

The Education Department is now featuring MPAC Performers of the Week on their Education Facebook page. They are selecting performers who have been an important part of their program, classes, Performing Arts Company and main stage performances over the years.

Those students who have played an important role on and off their stage by inspiring and entertaining others. https://www.facebook.com/MPACEducation/





