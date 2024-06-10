Max Jabrani to Bring MR. INTERNATIONAL Tour to NJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Maz Jobrani, a comedian known for his ability to bridge cultural barriers and bring laughter to audiences from the Midwest to the Middle East. Don't miss the fearless and funny Iranian-American comic as he shares his comedic take on politics, parenthood, and the immigrant experience on Saturday, November 10, 2024. There will be two performances, at 7 PM and 9:30 PM.

Jobrani is best known for his Netflix special "Immigrant," as well as his appearances as a panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!" You may have also seen him on TV in shows like "Superior Donuts," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Maz has even performed at the White House, given two TED talks with over 20 million views, co-founded Comedy Central's Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, and written a best-selling book, "I'm Not a Terrorist, but I've Played One on TV."



Don't miss "MAZ JOBRANI " on Saturday, November 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM in the Victoria Theater. Tickets are priced at $49.50 and are available for purchase now at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office.



Comments