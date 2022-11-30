Matt Fraser, America's Top Psychic Medium & MEET THE FRASERS Star is Coming to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Matt Fraser, America's Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series Meet The Frasers to the NJPAC stage on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.



Fraser's sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world.​ From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.



His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn't possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation. Matt's uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to reach millions world-wide from A-list celebrities and influencers, to everyday people looking to get in touch with those they have lost.



A New York Times Bestselling author and a psychic phenomenon, Matt has caught the attention of major media outlets across the nation including USA Today, People Magazine, CBS Radio and countless others. He has also been a sought-after guest on popular television shows such as The Real Housewives, Botched, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and many more.

Tickets to see Matt Fraser are on-sale NOW at NJPAC.org, 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.