Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matt Fraser, America's Top Psychic Medium & MEET THE FRASERS Star is Coming to NJPAC

Matt Fraser, America's Top Psychic Medium & MEET THE FRASERS Star is Coming to NJPAC

Fraser’s sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience.

Nov. 30, 2022  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Matt Fraser, America's Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series Meet The Frasers to the NJPAC stage on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Fraser's sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world.​ From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn't possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation. Matt's uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to reach millions world-wide from A-list celebrities and influencers, to everyday people looking to get in touch with those they have lost.

A New York Times Bestselling author and a psychic phenomenon, Matt has caught the attention of major media outlets across the nation including USA Today, People Magazine, CBS Radio and countless others. He has also been a sought-after guest on popular television shows such as The Real Housewives, Botched, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and many more.

Tickets to see Matt Fraser are on-sale NOW at NJPAC.org, 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




bergenPAC Presents Brian McKnight, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, A Bronx Tale, and The Righteous B Photo
bergenPAC Presents Brian McKnight, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, A Bronx Tale, and The Righteous Brothers
bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater this Spring: R&B icon Brian McKnight on Thursday, March 23, 2023; rap legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Saturday, April 1, 2023; Chazz Palminteri's one-man show A Bronx Tale on Sunday, April 23, 2023; The Righteous Brothers on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Interview: Director Susan Speidel of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Chatham Playhouse Photo
Interview: Director Susan Speidel of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Chatham Playhouse
I had the honor of interviewing Susan Speidel, the director of 'A Christmas Carol' at Chatham Playhouse.
Black Women and Black Suffragists Mural Revealed in Celebration in Englewood Photo
Black Women and Black Suffragists Mural Revealed in Celebration in Englewood
The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen hosted the official public reveal of 'The Black Women's Mural' painted by artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, in a celebration at the Women's Rights Information Center (WRIC) on November 14. 
Kelsey Theatre Announces State-of-the-Art Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System For Patr Photo
Kelsey Theatre Announces State-of-the-Art Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System For Patrons With Hearing Disabilities
Kelsey Theatre, located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor is pleased to introduce its new, state-of-the-art “Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System” for patrons with hearing disabilities.

More Hot Stories For You


The MTM Players Bring The Comedy Sequel THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE To The Kelsey Theatre StageThe MTM Players Bring The Comedy Sequel THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE To The Kelsey Theatre Stage
December 1, 2022

Celebrating its 8th year of theatre and second at Kelsey Theatre, The MTM Players bring the sequel comedy penned by local playwright Mark Brown, The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge to Kelsey Theatre one weekend only Dec 9 - Dec 11, 2022, in West Windsor, NJ for five performances including a rare Sunday evening showing at 7pm.
Holiday Concert Fundraiser TOGETHER TOGETHER TOGETHER Announced December 3Holiday Concert Fundraiser TOGETHER TOGETHER TOGETHER Announced December 3
December 1, 2022

Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate will present the Holiday Concert Fundraiser Event of the season! Join Charlie Pollock & Friends for this exciting family-friendly night of holiday music & cheer, while raising money for the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative!
bergenPAC Presents Brian McKnight, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, A Bronx Tale, and The Righteous BrothersbergenPAC Presents Brian McKnight, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, A Bronx Tale, and The Righteous Brothers
November 30, 2022

bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater this Spring: R&B icon Brian McKnight on Thursday, March 23, 2023; rap legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Saturday, April 1, 2023; Chazz Palminteri's one-man show A Bronx Tale on Sunday, April 23, 2023; The Righteous Brothers on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Matt Fraser, America's Top Psychic Medium & MEET THE FRASERS Star is Coming to NJPACMatt Fraser, America's Top Psychic Medium & MEET THE FRASERS Star is Coming to NJPAC
November 30, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Matt Fraser, America’s Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series Meet The Frasers to the NJPAC stage on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Black Women and Black Suffragists Mural Revealed in Celebration in EnglewoodBlack Women and Black Suffragists Mural Revealed in Celebration in Englewood
November 30, 2022

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen hosted the official public reveal of 'The Black Women's Mural' painted by artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, in a celebration at the Women's Rights Information Center (WRIC) on November 14. 
share