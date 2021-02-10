Mary May to Host Fishing Creel Weaving Workshop

Master Basket Weaver Mary May has been teaching and making baskets for nearly 20 years. Her focus is weaving traditional New Jersey baskets such as berry baskets, pound fish baskets, eel fykes, pack baskets, and market baskets.

She has designed a special Fishing Creel Weaving Workshop specifically for Morven in celebration of our exhibition In Nature's Realm: The Art of Gerard Rutgers Hardenbergh

Students will learn a bit about the lore and NJ history behind the craft of basket weaving and create a traditional-style fishing creel with wooden lid and leather strap. Approximate size is 9"x5"x5" and can be used for fishing, fun or fashion. All materials, tools, and instruction provided in this virtual workshop. Registered students will receive instructions for materials pick up or shipping during the week of February 22. Zoom link provided day before. All students will receive a recording following the workshop for their own use.

Space is limited for this workshop to ensure every student receives individualized attention. Registration ends February 19, 2021.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fishing-creel-weaving-workshop-with-mary-may-tickets-138872177421?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch