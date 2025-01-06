MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA! to be Presented at Eastbound Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eastbound Theatre will present the winter show of its 30th anniversary season, My Children! My Africa!written by Athol Fugard and directed by Noelle Fair. Eastbound Theatre is Milford’s premiere community theatre and has been bringing quality theatrical productions – comedies, dramas, classics and new innovative works - to the MAC stage now for 30 years! An anniversary celebration is being planned for May 15, 2025 at the MAC.



My Children! My Africa! marks the first play by Athol Fugard that EBT has ever produced. Mr. Fugard is a prolific and internationally acclaimed playwright from South Africa whose works often focus on the social and political upheaval of the apartheid system in his country. Other well-known works of his include Tsotsi, Sizwe Bansi Is Dead, The Road to Mecca, A Lesson from Aloes, Valley Song, and many, many more.



My Children! My Africa! tells a compelling story of the relationship between a humble and humane black teacher and his young student living in a segregated township, as he tries to persuade him that education - not violence - is the answer to South Africa's problems. This generational conflict leads to an explosive confrontation while exploring the tragedy of apartheid.



Director Noelle Fair says that she loves the play because, “it has such great language; its characters speak intelligently with wit, charm, exuberance, and introspection. They’re funny! (Which is surprising in a drama).“ She also tells us,“the relevance to today’s world is apparent. Themes of racial injustice, the generational divide, and hope are very clear in this story… You don’t have to know a lot about Apartheid to find your way into the story.“



The cast of My Children! My Africa! features Herman Livingston of Bridgeport, Matt Simmons of Milford, and Sabrina Lingenfelter of Stratford.





