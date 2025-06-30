MPAC Unveils 2025 Summer Season Featuring Little River Band, Marcello Hernandez, and Free Outdoor Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has announced its 2025 summer programming, with a full slate of ticketed concerts, free outdoor events, and family-friendly movies, all taking place in and around Morristown this July and August. From chart-topping classic rock acts and comedy stars to salsa nights and sing-alongs, this year’s lineup offers something for everyone.

Concert Highlights

The season kicks off with The Hit Men on July 17, followed by a return of the high-energy Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie's Girl on July 24, and a fresh take on classic rock with Zeppelin Reimagined on July 30. Saxophonist Dave Koz headlines Summer Horns 2025 on August 6, and Little River Band brings its 50th anniversary tour to the MPAC stage on August 7.

Other featured performances include:

Tommy James and The Shondells – August 14

Marcello Hernandez (Saturday Night Live) – August 16 (7pm & 9:30pm)

Lotus Land: The American Rush Tribute – August 20

Classic Replay’s 90s Mixtape Live! – August 21

Ticket prices range from $47 to $119 depending on the show and seating. Full details and ticket purchases are available at www.MayoArts.org.

Free Arts in the Community Events

MPAC also continues its Arts in the Community series with free outdoor programming:

Country Line Dancing with Paul Stoddard – July 9 at Pioneer Plaza

Bollywood Dance Party with DJ Arjun – July 23 at Pioneer Plaza

Salsa at Sunset with Bri’La Flor Dance Studio – August 6 at Pioneer Plaza

Singer-Songwriters Megan Chappius and Jeiris Cook – August 20 at Vail Mansion Plaza

All outdoor events begin at 6:00 PM and are free to attend—no tickets required.

Free Summer Movies

MPAC’s summer movie series offers family-friendly screenings at no cost (reservations suggested):

Paddington in Peru – July 29 at 10:30 AM

The Goonies (40th Anniversary) – July 29 at 7:00 PM

Dog Man – August 12 at 10:30 AM

Wicked Sing-Along – August 12 at 7:00 PM

The Wicked sing-along features the upcoming film adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, offering fans the chance to belt their favorite tunes along with the movie.

For full summer programming, event updates, and tickets, visit www.MayoArts.org or call 973-539-8008.

