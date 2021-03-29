MPAC To Present Free Livestream With National Geographic Live Photographer Andy Mann

MPAC's annual free National Geographic Live Earth Day lecture returns (virtually) April 22 with a journey to the highest peaks and the depths of the seas. Andy Mann: From Summit to Sea will be available for a live interactive livestream on Thursday, April 22 at 7 pm. The annual Earth Day National Geographic Live lecture is sponsored by BASF.

Reservations for the public begin on Thursday, April 1 at 10 am. More information and a link to reserve a ticket for this event is available here.

"For the past eight years, BASF is proud to partner with our New Jersey neighbors at MPAC and National Geographic Live to present programming that fosters greater awareness of the incredible world that surrounds us," said Andrea Studwell, BASF's event program coordinator. "This top-quality educational programming inspires and engages schoolchildren and adults alike to develop an appreciation for our many valuable natural resources and wildlife. On Earth Day, and every day, BASF is proud to play a key role in creating chemistry to meet the needs of a thriving tomorrow."

Award-winning filmmaker and photographer Andy Mann combines his passions with purpose as a voice for the world's oceans, following scientists to some of the most extreme locations on the planet in the hope of inspiring change.

Andy's journey from rock climber to ocean storyteller involves some remarkable detours and misadventures that prove that field science can be every bit as thrilling as the climbing adventures of his past. He has dived alongside crocodiles, sperm whales, and sharks and survived near misses with icebergs, all in pursuit of his ultimate goal: to shed light on Earth's incredible ocean environments and advocate for their protection.

He now spends over 100 days a year at sea, documenting cutting-edge marine science and telling the story of our rapidly changing planet-covering all seven continents for National Geographic.