MPAC Releases Upcoming Schedule of Events Featuring CELTIC THUNDER CHRISTMAS and More

MPAC concludes its limited capacity concerts for 2020 this week, but there's much more going on, including several virtual events that can be enjoyed from your home.

Live concerts:

Dead On Live - Celebrating 50 years of American Beauty

Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm

Dead on Live performs the classic album American Beauty in its entirety, along with other Grateful Dead favorites in a freer, looser more interpretive style. Rather than having the band play the songs, they're letting the songs play the band!

$39-$59

Livestream available for $25



Virtual Events

MPAC is making virtual events from around the country available for patrons to purchase. These events are not being held on MPAC's stage, but you can purchase them through MPAC.



Coming Soon:

Celtic Thunder Christmas

Monday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 pm

An online holiday celebration for all the family. The timeless Christmas concert brings together Celtic Thunder's affinity for a great popular song with outstanding live performances, as they pay homage to cherished holiday favorites. Filmed in Poughkeepsie, NY in front of a live audience the show features Irishmen Damian McGinty, Keith Harkin, Paul Byrom, Ryan Kelly and Scotsman George Donaldson of Celtic Thunder. Celtic Thunder Christmas is a diverse mix of international and Celtic holiday classics performed as always with the Celtic Thunder magic.

$35

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker

Available to purchase through Dec. 29

Go back to a simpler time and celebrate this Christmas tradition with the whole family! See Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker from the best seat in the house; your living room! Take this opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and experience the smash-hit holiday tradition in this ground-breaking Video on Demand debut. Take a trip backstage with the cameras for a look at how the magic is made. Hear it first-hand from world-class artists, designers, and the creators of this cherished production. See the full performance as captured on stage plus an up close look at the behind-the-scenes action.

$24.99

Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical

Available to purchase through Dec. 27

The story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in the magical world of The North Pole. Despite her love for her family there, including Santa, Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Clara Claus, and the elves - Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle, Eleanor's very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her dream. The letter opens the door to answering many questions and to the journey which leads to her wish (and others) coming true.

$20

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

Wednesday, December 23 at 9 pm (can be accessed for up to 48 hours after)

For this special holiday streaming show, The Blind Boys of Alabama will feature songs from their 2014 "Talkin' Christmas!" album as well as the band's previous Grammy-winning Christmas recording, "Go Tell It on the Mountain," along with Blind Boys' gospel classics and other gems from their 70-plus-year career.

$18