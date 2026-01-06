SUGAR MOUNTAIN – CELEBRATING THE GENIUS OF NEIL YOUNG To Play The Newton Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sugar Mountain – Celebrating the Genius of Neil Young will play The Newton Theatre on Saturday, May 23, 2026, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. and the concert beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The performance will feature an ensemble of veteran New Jersey musicians performing music from across the career of Neil Young. The concert will draw from Young’s work with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crazy Horse, and his solo catalog, spanning folk, country, rock, and experimental styles.

Sugar Mountain recreates the live concert experience through a setlist that includes both well-known songs and deeper cuts, reflecting the range of Young’s five-decade career. The production aims to present material from multiple eras of Young’s work, offering audiences a retrospective view of his evolving sound and songwriting.

TICKETS

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m., with a members-only presale scheduled for Thursday, January 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $52.50. The concert will take place at The Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, New Jersey.