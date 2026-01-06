Vivid Stage Holds Annual Fundraiser On Valentine's Day, MAD LOVE

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vivid Stage, in residence at the Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will hold its annual gala fundraiser on Saturday, February 14, 2026. This special Valentine's Day celebration will be held at the Oakes Center in Summit from 6pm-10pm.

Vivid Stage, Summit's professional theatre company, has been in residence at the Oakes Center in Summit for fourteen years, and in existence for thirty-one years. As part of this year's celebration, the ensemble will entertain the guests with a spoof of Hallmark romances entitled MAD LOVE, complete with all the usual tropes and some unusual songs. The evening will include unlimited drinks and appetizers, a catered buffet dinner, coffee and dessert. Festive attire is welcome.

Funds raised at this event will help Vivid Stage maintain its tradition of excellence in arts programming. In addition to our regular season of mainstage productions, cabaret, improv and new play readings, the theatre provides outreach and education programs for students and seniors, as well as internship opportunities for college students and young professionals. Providing a creative home for New Jersey artists is primary among the company's goals, as is cultivating the relationship between artists and audiences throughout the season.

Tickets for the entire evening are $125 until February 1 and $150 afterwards.