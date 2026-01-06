Third SOMA backStage Reading Series Kicks Off At SOPAC This Month

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) and SOMA Stage will continue their collaboration in support of new theatrical work with the third SOMA backStage Reading Series.

The series will take place January 24 and 25, 2026 at SOPAC and will include staged readings of Ahoy-Hoy, a new play by Jenny Stafford, and True North, a new musical by Holly Reed and Kelvin Reed.

This year’s readings will feature Broadway performers including Adam Dannheisser, Mark Evans, Jared Goldsmith, Zal Owen, Analise Scarpaci, Ben Thompson, Dwayne Clark, Stephanie Martignetti, Rebecca Covington Webber, and others. Each matinee performance will be followed by a talkback with the writers and creative teams.

Since its launch in 2023, the SOMA backStage Reading Series has become a recurring component of SOPAC’s programming, providing audiences with insight into the development of new work and offering artists an opportunity to share early drafts in a public setting.

“The SOMA backStage Reading Series uplift artists, champion new work, and strengthens the bond between our stage and our community,” said Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “The SOMA backStage Reading Series allows artists to take creative risks while inviting our community to be part of the journey from the very beginning. It’s an inspiring way to launch 2026 — with discovery, collaboration, and possibility at SOPAC.”

AHOY-HOY

Ahoy-Hoy will be presented Saturday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 25 at 3:00 p.m. The reading is directed by Matt DiCarlo.

Written by Jenny Stafford, Ahoy-Hoy is set in 1876 and centers on inventor Elisha Gray and his assistant Cornelius as they race to complete the telephone while competing with Alexander Graham Bell. The cast will include Adam Dannheisser, Mark Evans, Jared Goldsmith, and Zal Owen.

TRUE NORTH

True North will be presented Saturday, January 24 at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m. The musical features book, lyrics, and music by Holly Reed, with music by Kelvin Reed, direction by Richard H. Blake, and music direction by Charles Santoro.

The story follows a team of North Pole elves tasked with restoring hope to families in need after one of their own breaks protocol. The cast will include Analise Scarpaci, Ben Thompson, Camden Kwok, Dwayne Clark, Emily Grace Tucker, Mike Ferlita, Mitchell Sink, Stephanie Martignetti, Rebecca Covington Webber, and Tommy Kaiser.

TICKETS

All readings are open to the public with a suggested donation of $25. Advance registration is required. Performances will take place at the South Orange Performing Arts Center.