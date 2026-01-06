Grammy Winner Avery Sunshine To Perform At New Jersey Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present GRAMMY Award–winning singer Avery Sunshine in concert at the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage. The performance will take place Friday, January 16, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. at NJPAC, located at One Center Street in Newark, New Jersey.

Sunshine received the 2025 GRAMMY Award for Best Progressive R&B Album for So Glad to Know You. Her work draws on influences including R&B, gospel, jazz, and neo-soul, with original material shaped by contemporary themes. Born Denise White in Chester, Pennsylvania, her musical background is rooted in church traditions. She collaborates closely with her creative partner Dana “BigDane” Johnson, a singer, pianist, and composer.

Sunshine’s career includes multiple Billboard charting singles, including the number one hit “Call My Name” from her album The Sunroom. She and Johnson were recipients of ASCAP’s Rhythm and Soul Song of the Year Award. She has also received nominations for the Soul Train Award and the BET Centric Award, along with national and international touring credits.

Her work has drawn praise from artists including Aretha Franklin, who said, “I love Avery Sunshine!” She has also received public recognition from Patti LaBelle, Berry Gordy, and Boy George.

TICKETS

The concert will take place Friday, January 16, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. at the Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage, New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Tickets are priced at $49.50 and $59.50 and are available through NJPAC.