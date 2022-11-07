MJ's Myles Frost to Take Part in The Broadway Lecture Series at Montclair State University

The Broadway Lecture Series will present Tony-Winning superstar Myles Frost who stars as Michael Jackson in the hit Broadway musical "MJ," to Montclair State University for the Lectures series debut on Monday, November 28th at 7 pm.



This event will be live and in-person. It can be best described as the Broadway version of "Inside The Actor's Studio."



It will be a 75-minute conversation about Myle's process and journey to Broadway. He will give his guidance, stories, and antidotes about growing up, training for this moment, learning to dance, and how he embodies Michael eight shows a week. A Q&A session will make this an interactive and informative experience.



A limited number of tickets are available for a VIP Meet & Greet. A professional photographer will be on hand to snap a picture with Myles and these special guests. VIP tickets also include seats in the first few rows of the auditorium.



This event is opened to the general public and tickets are available for $50.00 - $125.00 and can be purchased Eventbrite.com or www.BroadwayLectureSeries.com



The Broadway Lecture Series was created by Unfinished Business LLC. and Actor/Singer/Talk Show Host Robert Bannon. Robert is the creator & host of "The Roundtable" as well as its sister programs "Quarantine, Cabaret, & Cocktail" & "The Broadway Lecture Series." He has interviewed everyone from Chita Rivera to Perez Hilton, Heather Headley to Bianca Del Rio, and more.



Montclair State University, nestled in Montclair, NJ, is an acclaimed school for Arts. It has a state-of-the-art Broadcasting Facility, Music Theater Program, and Arts Programming. It is located a short train ride from the heart of NYC, with public transportation readily available from NYC.



More Lecture Broadway guests to be announced. For more information visit www.BroadwayLectureSeries.com, www.RobertBannon.com

For More Information on Myles Frost- IG @mylesfrost