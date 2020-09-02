Lydia Johnson Dance to Present Live Outdoor Performance

The performance will take place Sept. 12 at 6 PM.

Lydia Johnson Dance will present a live performance of the closing section of Johnson's ballet "Clearing," set to music by Philip Glass. The outdoor performance will take place Saturday, September 12, 6 PM, in Maplewood Village NJ at the intersection of Highland Street and Maplewood Avenue, near the outdoor dining area. Masks and social distancing are required.

The Company is partnering with Ana De Archuleta, Director of Maplewood Arts and Culture for this unique presentation.

"Clearing," which was highly acclaimed by press and audiences at its premiere in New York last year, concludes with a section for women which juxtaposes increasingly emotional gestures with poses traditionally deemed feminine and glamorous. The piece will be modified for this special occasion, as the dancers will be performing on the street and distanced from one another.

Saturday September 12, 6 PM (rain date: Saturday September 19, 6 PM)

Street performance at the intersection of Highland Street and Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood Village, New Jersey

Free Admission - no reservations needed

For information: 929.222.3973

Dancers: Laura Di Orio, Katie Martin-Lohiya, MinSeon Kim, Amanda Egan, Catherine Gurr, Emily Sarkissian, and Lauren Stucko

