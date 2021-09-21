Luna Stage Announces Bilingual Outdoor Performance of THE FRONTERA PROJECT

Luna Stage will launch its in-person 2021-2022 Season with The Frontera Project, co-conceived by Ramón Verdugo and Jessica Bauman, performing October 7- October 16 at multiple outdoor locations in Essex County including Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza (Oct 7-Oct 10) and Luna Stage's tented outdoor space in West Orange (Oct 14-Oct 16). This production marks Luna Stage's return to full in-person performances. To ensure audience safety, proof of vaccination (or negative test for those under 12) and masking will be required. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, and are available at www.lunastage.org/fronteraproject.

The Frontera Project brings Mexican and US artists together in a unique, bilingual, interactive performance experience. Fusing theater, movement, music and play, this dynamic piece engages the audience in a compassionate, often joyous conversation about the Border that celebrates the richness, complexity and humanity of Fronterizo life.

"The Frontera Project started with the desire to tell different stories about the Border, stories that lift up the humanity of people who build their lives in this complicated and sometimes contradictory territory," says Jessica Bauman, who co-conceived the production.

"In this historic moment, we believe that theatre can create a dialogue with the world today - with its needs, inequities, fears and joys. We do not want to provide an answer to what the world should be, but create an opportunity to build other possible worlds - more inclusive, more generous, kinder, and of course - more human," says co-conceiver Ramón Verdugo.

"We are so grateful to be able to welcome our audiences back with this piece, and to all the community partners who have supported our transition to outdoor performance " said Luna's Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith. "Frontera invites our audience to engage not only with the piece but with each other, to deepen and re-imagine our relationships and connections to our local and global communities."

Luna Stage joins 25 New Jersey Theatre Alliance member theatres that have collectively announced that they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test of all audience members. More details can be found on the company's website.

All performances will take place at 7pm, and will be held outdoors. Tents will be provided in case of inclement weather. From Thursday, October 7 through Sunday October 10, performances will be held at Lackawanna Plaza, 294 Bloomfield Ave in Montclair. The following Thursday, October 14-Saturday October 16, performances will take place outdoors at Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road in West Orange.

In accordance with Luna's commitment to equity and access, all tickets are pay-what-you-wish ($20 suggested) and audience members are welcome to contribute at whatever level feels appropriate.

This project is supported by Valley National Bank, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and BDP Holdings LLC.

Tickets and more information are available at www.lunastage.org/fronteraproject