“Love Letters” at Nutley Little Theatre: A Romantic Way to Celebrate the Holiday Season 

Nutley Little Theatre will present Love Letters by A.R. Gurney as its holiday fundraiser for two weekends in December.

Continuing its tradition of presenting alternatives to the usual seasonal fare, the show Love Letters, directed by Gina Sarno of Nutley, follows two best friends as they read the notes, letters, and cards that they've written to each other for over 50 years about their dreams and disappointments.

Shows will be performed on Dec. 13, 14, 20 & 21 at 8 pm; Dec. 15 & 21 at 2 pm, with all proceeds going to benefit NLT. Love Letters will be performed with alternate casts, with Sharon Podsada and Patrick Little of Hackensack performing the first weekend, and Vicky Chalk of Nutley and Paul Diverio of Ringwood performing the 2nd weekend. Incidentally, this year Ms. Chalk celebrates her 50th anniversary at NLT, where she has volunteered in every capacity including directing, acting, and as Board President.

All performances are held at the theatre located at 47 Erie Place in the Erie Place Historic District of Nutley. You can buy NLT tickets online by visiting www.nutleylittletheatre.com, clicking on the link to Brown Paper Tickets and following the simple prompts, or calling Brown Paper Tickets at 800.838.3006. Tickets are $20 with matinee discounts for students and seniors.





