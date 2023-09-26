LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY

LoMotion Live will open their season with the cabaret, TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF Rosemary Clooney with Susan Speidel and Joseph Regan. The American singer and actress came to prominence in the early 1950s with the song "Come On-a My House", followed by other pop numbers such as "Botch-a-Me", "Mambo Italiano", "Tenderly", "Half as Much", "Hey There", "This Ole House". Join us as we travel through Clooneys iconic songbook for an afternoon of song and nostalgia.

The performance is on Sunday October 15 at 3PM at The Parsippany Arts Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Boonton, NJ.

Susan Speidel served as Director of Education for the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse and also appeared on stage at Paper Mill in The Student Prince and Jesus Christ Superstar. She has sung with the Key West Pops, the Portland and Seattle Symphonies, the Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus, and the Orchestra of St. Peters By the Sea, and her musical theater credits include leading roles in Hello Dolly, Follies, Gypsy, Nunsense, Chicago, Mame, Nine, The Pirates of Penzance, Sweeney Todd, and Ragtime. The recipient of two Broadway World Regional Theatre Awards, and a member of the NJ Community Theater Association Hall of Fame, she currently serves on the faculty of the Kean University Theatre Conservatory and teaches for both the Mason Gross School of the Arts and the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute at Rutgers University.

Joseph Regan is a fixture on the cabaret scene in the Metropolitan area, performing regularly at Don’t Tell Mama Cabaret and Piano Bar in NYC, at 16 Prospect in Westfield, New Jersey, and online on Virtual Piano Bar. He has been nominated numerous times as Outstanding Piano Bar Instrumentalist by the Manhattan Association of Cabaret and is a teaching artist for the Performing Arts School at the MAYO Performing Arts Center in Morristown. Together, they have created and performed shows throughout NJ, featuring songs from Broadway and the American Popular Songbook. They were the inaugural act booked for the Paper Mill Playhouse Brookside Cabaret (earning a Broadway World Award for Outstanding Cabaret performance), and also performed at the Lobby Theatre of the Tennessee Williams Performing Arts Center in Key West, and at Broadway Baby Bistro Cabaret and Don’t Tell Mama in NYC. For the past five years, they have hosted monthly “Name That Showtune” trivia games at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood.