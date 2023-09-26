LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY

The performance is on Sunday October 15  at 3PM.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY

LoMotion Live will open their season with the cabaret, TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF Rosemary Clooney with Susan Speidel and Joseph Regan. The American singer and actress came to prominence in the early 1950s with the song "Come On-a My House", followed by other pop numbers such as "Botch-a-Me", "Mambo Italiano", "Tenderly", "Half as Much", "Hey There", "This Ole House". Join us as we travel through Clooneys iconic songbook for an afternoon of song and nostalgia. 

The performance is on Sunday October 15  at 3PM  at The Parsippany Arts Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Boonton, NJ.

Susan Speidel served as Director of Education for the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse and also appeared on stage at Paper Mill in The Student Prince and Jesus Christ Superstar. She has sung with the Key West Pops, the Portland and Seattle Symphonies, the Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus, and the Orchestra of St. Peters By the Sea, and her musical theater credits include leading roles in Hello Dolly, Follies, Gypsy, Nunsense, Chicago, Mame, Nine, The Pirates of Penzance, Sweeney Todd, and Ragtime. The recipient of two Broadway World Regional Theatre Awards, and a member of the NJ Community Theater Association Hall of Fame, she currently serves on the faculty of the Kean University Theatre Conservatory and teaches for both the Mason Gross School of the Arts and the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute at Rutgers University.

 Joseph Regan is a fixture on the cabaret scene in the Metropolitan area, performing regularly at Don’t Tell Mama Cabaret and Piano Bar in NYC, at 16 Prospect in Westfield, New Jersey, and online on Virtual Piano Bar. He has been nominated numerous times as Outstanding Piano Bar Instrumentalist by the Manhattan Association of Cabaret and is a teaching artist for the Performing Arts School at the MAYO Performing Arts Center in Morristown. Together, they have created and performed shows throughout NJ, featuring songs from Broadway and the American Popular Songbook. They were the inaugural act booked for the Paper Mill Playhouse Brookside Cabaret (earning a Broadway World Award for Outstanding Cabaret performance), and also performed at the Lobby Theatre of the Tennessee Williams Performing Arts Center in Key West, and at Broadway Baby Bistro Cabaret and Don’t Tell Mama in NYC. For the past five years, they have hosted monthly “Name That Showtune” trivia games at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
THE HARDY BOYS Comes to The Growing Stage Photo
THE HARDY BOYS Comes to The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey will present the first show of their 42nd Season, THE HARDY BOYS In The Mystery Of The Haunted House.  Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
Jennifer Koh Plays Mazzoli Violin Concerto With Princeton Symphony Orchestra, October 14-1 Photo
Jennifer Koh Plays Mazzoli Violin Concerto With Princeton Symphony Orchestra, October 14-15

GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Jennifer Koh appears with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) at performances the weekend of October 14-15. She will play Missy Mazzoli's Violin Concerto (Procession), which was written specifically for her in 2022.

3
Wharton Arts Promotes Excellence and Equity in Performing Arts Education With 2023-24 Seas Photo
Wharton Arts Promotes Excellence and Equity in Performing Arts Education With 2023-24 Season

Wharton Arts announces its 2023-24 season, promoting excellence and equity in performing arts education. Join the collaboration and celebrate the power of creating together.

4
Middletown Arts Center Presents REPURCHASED Book-Reading And Q&A Produced By Dunbar Re Photo
Middletown Arts Center Presents REPURCHASED Book-Reading And Q&A Produced By Dunbar Repertory Co., October 8

Middletown Arts Center presents a book-reading and Q&A of 'Repurchased' by Dunbar Repertory Co on Oct 8 at 4 pm. Join us for an insightful discussion with the cast and crew.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Boheme
Surflight Theatre (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Popcorn Falls
Surflight Theatre (9/27-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Leap Into Spring
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You