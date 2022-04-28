Ken Levine Up Next In Mark Riccadonna's Stage For Comedy

Stand up mainstay Mark Riccadonna's STAGE FOR COMEDY, currently a monthly Tuesday night event at The Black Box PAC, is a development series for writers designed to launch new (and under produced) pieces for stage or screen with dynamic script-in-hand performances presented live onstage by professional actors and directors. On May 10th @ 7:30PM, the East Coast premiere reading of Ken Levine's WHAT IS MURDER? is on tap, a hysterical farce from the writer of sit-com classics such as 'MASH', 'CHEERS', 'FRASIER', and 'THE SIMPSONS'. Tickets, $20, are on sale now at www.blackboxpac.com!

Ken Levine is an Emmy winning writer/director/playwright/major league baseball announcer/cartoonist. Ken has written over 200 episodes of television for such shows as MASH, Cheers, Frasier, the Simpsons, and Wings. He has directed over 60 TV episodes and has co-written the movie, VOLUNTEERS starring Tom Hanks and John Candy. He has been the play-by-play voice of the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres and hosted Dodger Talk for eight seasons. He has six published full-length stage plays that have been performed in New York, Los Angeles, and around the world. Ken has won a primetime Emmy, two Writers Guild Awards, a Peoples' Choice Award, Peabody and Humanitas recognition. Currently Ken hosts a podcast, Hollywood & Levine, writes a blog, byKenLevine.com, and is a contributing cartoonist to the New Yorker Magazine. He's done more but that's enough.

Mark Riccadonna moved to NYC in search of himself and happiness. He pursued Theatre at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, joining "The Company" after graduation. Soon after, Mark stumbled upon Stand-Up Comedy and found success as a storyteller, performing throughout New York City, and 'on the road'. Mark also performs for Armed Forces Entertainment and has entertained U.S. and U.N. Troops worldwide, performing around the world. Outside of comedy, Mark is an accomplished actor, writer and even director. Most recently Mark has a lead role in the feature film "Days of Power", played Cooler in "Un$uited" and was a contributing writer for Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update", Columnist and Travel writer for "Todays Man" Magazine, Wrote and Directed "Radio Gods" television Pilot, starred in "Game Night" (Winner of the International Film Festival NYC) been seen on AXS TV's "Live at Gotham", FOX's "Laughs", heard on Sirius XM and Bob and Tom, and also has a hit Podcast "Drinks Jokes and Storytelling" which now has its own channel on Twitch.tv/drinksJokesNStorytelling. They recently broke a world record for Longest Stand-Up Show. Whether he is working with The Amoralists Theatre Company (In the acclaimed hit "Happy in the Poor House"), Angry Shih Tzu Productions, Theatre 68 or on tour with Stand-Up, Mark continues to climb the ranks. He is a gifted storyteller, with a charisma that makes you feel like you've known him forever, unique delivery, signature voice (that has landed him several commercials), and likability; you will see why he is a favorite at clubs and theatres everywhere. Mark's latest albums "Drinks Jokes and Storytelling", "If Tom Brady", & "It's All Downhill from Here" is currently available through Realize Records and can be heard on Sirius/XM.