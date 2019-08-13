Katharine McPhee Kicks Off MPAC's 25th Season in September

American Idol finalist, TV, stage and music star Katharine McPhee opens MPAC's 25th anniversary season on Friday, September 13 at 8 pm. Tickets are $49-$99.



Renowned for her powerhouse presence and show-stopping performances, Katharine McPhee possesses a voice for the ages. Audiences first fell under the chanteuse's spell during a storied run on American Idol Season 5 in 2006. Propelled by the smash "Over It," her 2007 self-titled debut bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and achieved an RIAA gold certification.



2010 saw her return with not one, but two records-Unbroken and Christmas is the Time To Say I Love You. Simultaneously, she became a force on the big and small screens. McPhee co-starred alongside Debra Messing on Smash from executive producer Steven Spielberg as well as guest appearances on CSI: NY, Community, Family Guy, and more.



A sought-after performer, she has taken stage for PBS specials -- including her own special -- Soundstage: Katharine McPhee, and Foster and Friends.



Most recently, she starred in the CBS drama Scorpion, and starred on Broadway and London's West End in the hit musical Waitress to much praise.



The concert celebrates the kick off to MPAC's 25th anniversary season, which will feature over 200 events on the MPAC stage between now and June 2020.



Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey.





