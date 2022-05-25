Johnny Mathis Comes to NJPAC Next Month

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present the legendary Johnny Mathis as he brings his The Voice of Romance Tour to Newark on Friday, June 24 at 8:00 p.m.



Johnny Mathis is Columbia Records' longest-signed artist - a sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends. His Greatest Hits album went on to become one of the most popular albums of all time and spent an unprecedented 490 continuous weeks (almost ten years) on the Billboard Top Albums Chart!



"There are a number of good singers, a smaller handful of truly great singers, and then there's Johnny Mathis." - Barbara Streisand



Johnny Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories - from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.



Best-known for his supremely popular hits like "Chances Are," "It's Not For Me To Say," and "Misty," Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, six Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career, he has had three songs inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, achieved 50 hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart, and ranks as the all-time No. 6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop album charts. He has received five GRAMMY nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.



Don't miss this opportunity to catch the legend live on stage where he'll be playing all the classics from his storied career! Tickets to see the Johnny Mathis The Voice of Romance Tour can be purchased at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, in Newark, N.J.