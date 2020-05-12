John Waite Comes to NJPAC in January 2021

New Jersey Performing Arts center (NJPAC) presents John Waite on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The British pop-rocker John Waite brings star power to the NJPAC stage! This concert will span his incredible forty year music career, from The Babys to Bad English and beyond. You'll hear hit after hit from the '70s, '80s and '90s, like "Missing You," "Isn't It Time," "When I See You Smile" and "Change." With a voice as sharp and soulful as ever, John pours his heart into every song and every show. Come hear why he's still considered one of the most iconic rock 'n' roll vocalists of our time.



Tickets to see John Waite go On-Sale, Friday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You