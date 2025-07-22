Jessica Lynn's A VERY MERRY CLASSIC CHRISTMAS ​​​​​​​Comes To The Newton Theatre This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jessica Lynn will bring her award-winning holiday spectacular A Very Merry Classic Christmas to The Newton Theatre (234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ) on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m., with a members-only presale on Thursday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating ranges from $52.80 to $80.

Jessica Lynn's A Very Merry Classic Christmas has become a celebrated holiday tradition across the country, earning accolades such as “#1 Great Thing to Do in the Hudson Valley for the Holidays,” “Best of Westchester,” and “Best of Hudson Valley.”

The show is a full multimedia presentation featuring dancers, choirs, surprise moments, and special effects. Audiences of all ages will enjoy a high-energy sleigh ride through holiday favorites and festive cheer.

In addition to the performance, the event raises funds and collects toys for Toys for Tots, making this a meaningful celebration that spreads holiday spirit throughout the community.