Interview: Playwright Gregg Henry and CAN'T RUN, CAN'T DANCE at NJ Rep

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) will present the world premiere of a wild new comedy by Gregg Henry, Can’t Run Can’t Dance. This fresh theatrical caper, directed by Lisa James, will run from September 11 through October 5, 2025, with the opening night set for Saturday, September 13 at 7 PM.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Gregg Henry about his career and the upcoming show at NJ Rep.

Gregg Henry is a veteran actor, playwright, and songwriter. Known for Guardians of the Galaxy, Scandal, and films by Brian De Palma, his stage work includes acclaimed roles at major regional theaters and NYC’s Public Theater. As a songwriter (Gregg Lee Henry), his music has appeared in film and TV; his hit “Back of Your Hand” was recorded by Dwight Yoakam and performed by Taylor Swift. His plays Can’t Run Can’t Dance and The Creek Don’t Rise were named a semi-finalists at the O’Neill Playwrights Conference. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, director Lisa James.

Who was the first person to recognize your creative talents?

Mom. I played piano from a young age, so that was my mother. She also put me in a play at church when I was 9. But I didn’t really get with anything until high school. And teachers there got me into speech, which I did well at, which got me a scholarship to college, where I really did pursue acting. As a songwriter and a writer, I just did them. For plays, for a way of dealing with the blues.

As someone who wears many hats in the entertainment industry, what piece of advice can you lend to people considering a career in the performing arts?

My advice would be to pursue any and everything that interests you. All creativity is related. Sometimes you have no idea how, but one inspires the other.

What inspired the story of Can't Run, Can't Dance?

Couple of things. I read a newspaper story about programmers and the misogyny in that world. And then the Ross Ulbricht story about Silk Road. So the idea of a programmer who was a super smart woman, meeting up with this cyber criminal intrigued me. And the crazy idea of Bitcoin keys kept in analog form. I went to school in Seattle and the location of the Olympic Peninsula, where outlaws have hidden for hundreds of years, and still go to hide, is a place of great mystery. All those things came in separate bits to me and the story just evolved out of that.

We are excited for your world premiere play at NJ Rep. How do you like working with this outstanding NJ company?

I love NJ Rep. Gabor and Suzanne Barabas are committed to new plays. A small theater that does that is the essence of what will move the art, and it’s relevance to the next level, and the next generation. My director is the brilliant multi award winning Lisa James. Who worked with NJ Rep several years ago with the play Issei He Say. She’s also the love of my life, my wife and the best editor a guy could have.

It's quite an honor to have Can't Run, Can't Dance named as a semi-finalist at the O’Neill Playwrights Conference. Can you tell us a little about this impressive competition?

I’ve submitted three plays and all three have been semi-finalists. And it it’s a thrill each time. The great thing is that you know someone reads the play. And when it’s a semifinalist, you know someone else has read the play. And to get anyone to read a play is really difficult. So it’s wonderful.

What would you like metro area audiences to know about the show?

It’s a tension filled comedy, with bits of a modern noir thriller, and it’s important to point out, you get through that tunnel into New Jersey…and it’s only an hour and fifteen at most to Long Branch. Which is a trip to the market in Los Angeles.

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

I’ve got a play that we’ve been developing that I think is ready to go. I’ve got one I have to finish. I’ve got an album of new songs that I’m mixing. I have a movie I did with Cedric the Entertainer and Reno Wilson, ABOVE THE LINE, coming out soon.

Is there anything else you would like BWW NJ readers to know?

NJ Rep is the laboratory for new theater. It’s goin on. Come see the show.

Photo Credit: Theo and Juliet