Interactive Art Exhibit Celebrates Upcoming Musicals At Axelrod Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gallery on Grant will present an art exhibit entitled “Sounds,” beginning on March 14. This exhibit mirrors Axelrod's upcoming performances of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Rock of Ages, in which the themes of love and music intertwine. “Sounds” highlights six artists, all showcasing their interpretation of music.

"I orchestrated the exhibit to combine music and sound in such a way that the viewer feels like they have heard a musical performance," said Art Director Randye Krupnick.

The opening reception for "Sounds" is March 14 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM and includes a wine and cheese reception. “Sounds” will include an eclectic dance performance by choreographer Olivia Miranda as she emerges from the subject of a painting onto the floor of the gallery. The opening is followed by the 7:00 PM first preview of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The exhibit runs through August 2025.

Mike Richison is a multimedia artist and associate professor at Monmouth University, where he teaches motion graphics. He employs a variety of approaches in his art, including sculpture, graphic design and interactive video. Richison's installation, “Chorus Line,” is an interactive video art project that invites you to remix the songs of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Rock of Ages.

This unique experience is comprised of four interactive stations, where keys on custom keyboards correspond to the various musical numbers in both productions. The chorus of the songs are split into smaller pieces, and you can rearrange them as you would like to create your own musical mashup masterpiece.

Additional artists showcasing their works include Long Branch native Dylan Smith, using mixed media to incorporate music into his work. His original concept of “Cassetta Disco” is a nod to the 1990s and the compact disc. This interactive work contains secret messages in each case, allowing the viewer to interact with the art.

In “Kieran Rocks,” Lori Weisenfeld's pastel depiction of her grandson welcomes you into the gallery. Using color, she explores the play of light, shadow and texture. Watercolor artists Randy Mayer, Robert Stetz and Mike Scherfen present city scenes and portraits of musicians across a wide range of genres.

The Gallery on Grant is located in the lobby of the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking.

The exhibit can be viewed Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and one hour before each performance of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Rock of Ages. Performance tickets are sold separately and can be purchased at www.axelrodartscenter.com

Comments