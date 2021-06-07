IT'S ONLY A PLAY to Wrap Up George Street Playhouse's Virtual Season

George Street Playhouse has announced the production of "It's Only A Play", directed by Kevin Cahoon. This hilarious work by award-winning playwright Terrence McNally. Filled with sharp wit, ridiculous sight gags and a dash of Broadway magic, this is one play that is sure to keep you laughing until the end. Streaming will begin June 15 and will run through July 4, 2021.

i??"We'd like to honor old friend Terrence McNally, whom we lost this past year by presenting his comic valentine to the theatre. It's Only A Play reminds us all of the glorious world of a Broadway Opening! There's nothing like it, and we all look forward to returning for the celebration," said George Street Playhouse Artistic Director, David Saint.

Professionally filmed onstage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, Tony Award winner Terrence McNally's hit comedy comes to life for this new streaming production! It is opening night on Broadway, and an unforgettable cast of characters, from the self-possessed leading lady to the starry-eyed coat check boy, is eagerly awaiting "rave" reviews. Equal parts uproarious and heartfelt - It's Only a Play will remind you why there's no business like show business.

Tickets are available for $33 per household at GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org. Virtual Household Tickets will be available to purchase until 8 PM EST on Saturday, July 3, 2021

The design and production team includes: David Arsenault (Scenic Design), Mike Boylan (Cinematographer), Alan Edwards (Lighting Design), Samantha Flint (Production Stage Manager), Charles G. LaPoint (Wig Design), Dorothy Peterson (Makeup Design), Ryan Rumery (Sound Design, Music and Sound Editor) and Alejo Vietti (Costume Design). Casting by Pat McCorkle, McCorkle Casting, Ltd..