Howard County Arts Council Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Howard County Arts Council has announced the recipients of its 2021 Arts Scholarships. A total of $10,000 in awards was distributed. $2,000 scholarships were awarded to Colin Eng, Instrumental Music, Centennial High School; and to Kianna Pan, Visual Art, River Hill High School. $1,000 scholarships were presented to Nina Borodin, Visual Art, Reservoir High School; Hyungjoo Han, Instrumental Music, Centennial High School; Susan Kim, Instrumental Music, Long Reach High School; Hwanee Pak, Instrumental Music, Wilde Lake High School; Joshua Oberly, Instrumental Music, Centennial High School; and Samantha Yakaitis, Musical Theatre/Vocal Music, Mt. Hebron High School.

Scholarship funds will be used for enrollment in an accredited college program for a degree in the arts and are sent directly to the registrar or bursar's office of the university chosen by the recipient.

Each applicant was reviewed based on the following criteria as demonstrated in work samples and other application materials submitted: artistic merit, demonstrated understanding of artistic discipline, ability of the student to articulate artistic concepts and influences, commitment to a career in the arts, and a successful record in an academic setting.

The selected students demonstrated incredible skill and passion for their disciplines and a true commitment to the arts and an arts education.

Said HCAC Executive Director Coleen West, "All of us at the Arts Council are proud of the arts programs we have developed for children and teens and we are particularly proud of our scholarship program for high school seniors. By investing in the future of these talented, emerging artists, we are investing in the future of the arts as well. And, if this year's scholarship recipients are any indication, the future looks bright!"

The 2021 Arts Scholarship is made possible through funds raised via the Arts Council's annual fundraiser, the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County.