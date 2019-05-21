Hamilton Jewelers In Princeton To Host 'The Art Of Time' Art Exhibition

Hamilton Jewelers, Princeton Palm Beach, celebrates the arts in the Princeton with "The Art of Time" exhibition on Saturday, June 1 as part of its 20th annual Watch Fair weekend event. This fun-filled day, to be held in front of Hamilton's Princeton location at 92 Nassau Street, will benefit the Arts Council of Princeton.

"The exhibit's guidelines were broad, which I found to be compelling," says Jacqui Alexander, one of the featured artists. "What the concept of 'time' means to me, or looks like to me might be entirely different than another artist's, so it allows for broad interpretations and a range of responses in a variety of mediums."

The participating artists include Jacqui Alexander (Pennington, NJ), Peter Arrias (San Clemente, CA), Emily Gilman Beezley (Glen Rock, NJ), Jerry Cable (Stockton, NJ), Ioana Cretu (Freehold, NJ), Steph Martel Giberson (Ocean, NJ), Chris Harford (Princeton, NJ), Katie Heinzer (Dayton, OH), Robert Hummel (Plainsboro, NJ), Lenora Kandiner (Princeton Junction), Russell Marks (Princeton, NJ), Shamael Munir (Glasgow, Scotland), A.J. Pandian (East Windsor, NJ), Kim Piotrowski (Riverton, NJ), Gabriella Pollner (Princeton, NJ), Ellie M. Randolph (Virginia Beach, VA), Andrew Redd (Princeton, NJ), Lori Sanft (Marlboro, NJ), Robert Scifo (Keansburg, NJ), Christine Seo (Columbus, NJ), Jason Sisino (Asbury Park, NJ), Beni Snow (Princeton, NJ), Rebecca Swan (Hamilton, NJ), Sarah Tropio (Philadelphia, PA), Christopher Wilson (Princeton, NJ) and Noah Zarur (Princeton, NJ).

Artist Kim Piotrowski, who has a background in biology and fractal geometry, finds inspiration in the repetition and pattern found in organic forms and textiles. "My paintings are the product of a relationship found between science and the everyday," she explains.

Robert Hummel, who is well-known for his paintings of scenes in and around Princeton, found his inspiration for "The Art of Time" exhibition in the clock at Nassau Hall on the Princeton University campus. His past works, include paintings of Hamilton Jewelers beautiful and classic Tudor building on the corner of Nassau and Witherspoon Streets.

"The Art of Time" exhibition will also offer limited edition fine art quality prints and t-shirts by Princeton resident and artist Linda Zacks, from Exhibit No. 9 Gallery + Studio for Contemporary Art. Zacks' work has been featured in numerous exhibitions and publications worldwide, and has had limited edition books in the MoMa Design Store and The International Center of Photography.

"The Arts Council of Princeton thanks Hamilton Jewelers for supporting the arts by showcasing the work of local artists during Princeton University's graduation weekend. Filling the streets of Princeton with local art during this busy time, raises awareness of the Arts Council's mission of building community through the arts," says Executive Director Jim Levine.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You