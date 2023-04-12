Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hackensack Meridian Health Will Be Honored At Two River Theater's Highly Anticipated Spring Gala

The event is on Saturday, May 13th.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Hackensack Meridian Health Will Be Honored At Two River Theater's Highly Anticipated Spring Gala

Two River Theater has announced Hackensack Meridian Health will be honored at its annual spring gala on Saturday, May 13th. This recognition is in appreciation of the health system's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and families throughout New Jersey, and for their continued support of Red Bank's theater and arts community.

"Hackensack Meridian Health has been instrumental in promoting safety, wellness, and bettering the lives for so many families, neighborhoods, and local businesses across New Jersey, especially here in Red Bank. Thanks to their leadership and commitment to arts and culture, Two River Theater is able to provide a safe environment for both artists and patrons, allowing us to offer live theater experiences to thousands of adults and students each year. We are so grateful for their commitment to our organization, helping us deliver joy and inspiration to our shared communities," says Two River's new leadership team Justin Waldman, Artistic Director and Nora DeVeau-Rosen, Managing Director.

Gala sponsors and dinner ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with members of the Two River Theater community, including artists, staff, and board members at the VIP cocktail party on the Two River plaza. During this pre-show reception, they will hear from Hackensack Meridian Health leaders and learn more about the organization's impact on the arts community.

The highly anticipated event will feature a special program showcasing the theater's 2023-2024 seasonannouncement. Attendees of the sneak peak performance will be among the first to learn about the exciting productions coming to the Two River stages under the direction of TRT's new leadership team - Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen. Following the season preview, sponsors and dinner ticket holders will join Two River artists for a gala dinner. The evening promises to be a night of celebration, with live performances, delicious food, and the chance to support the theater's continued success.

Gala sponsor packages range from $1,000 to $25,000. A limited number of dinner tickets are available for $400 a ticket and include the pre-show cocktail, the season preview and the sponsor dinner. Season preview performance-only tickets are available for $70. For more information, visit the theater's website at https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/2023-spring-gala/ or call the box office at 732.345.1400. For information about Two River's full access services, visit tworivertheater.org/accessibility.




Jersey City Theater Center Presents CANCER, CHOREOGRAPHED Photo
Jersey City Theater Center Presents CANCER, CHOREOGRAPHED
Jersey City Theater Center is proud to present Cancer Choreographed, a cathartic and participatory emotional journey into life, death, and dance. Created by Romanian choreographers Cosmin Manolescu and Cristina Lilienfeld and based on an original text written by Cătălina Florescu, the dance is an exhilarating experience in the last moments of a man dealing with breast cancer.
Student Blog: My Book is Being Published! Photo
Student Blog: My Book is Being Published!
I don’t know much about the process of creating a new musical, but I imagine the fundamentals are similar to writing a book (only with music). The creator/author writes a draft, edits the draft, edits more, and then goes in search of someone who can help bring their words/music to life.
Swingin Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-B Photo
Swingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-Sea
Musical icon Frank Sinatra will be celebrated at the swingin' seaside event, Sinatra & Dessert, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers Photo
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of Stephanie Mills with legendary hitmakers, The Whispers performing in Newark on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Jersey City Theater Center Presents CANCER, CHOREOGRAPHEDJersey City Theater Center Presents CANCER, CHOREOGRAPHED
April 11, 2023

Jersey City Theater Center is proud to present Cancer Choreographed, a cathartic and participatory emotional journey into life, death, and dance. Created by Romanian choreographers Cosmin Manolescu and Cristina Lilienfeld and based on an original text written by Cătălina Florescu, the dance is an exhilarating experience in the last moments of a man dealing with breast cancer.
Swingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-SeaSwingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-Sea
April 11, 2023

Musical icon Frank Sinatra will be celebrated at the swingin' seaside event, Sinatra & Dessert, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The WhispersStephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers
April 11, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of Stephanie Mills with legendary hitmakers, The Whispers performing in Newark on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.
Bob Woodward And Carl Bernstein Come To NJPAC In OctoberBob Woodward And Carl Bernstein Come To NJPAC In October
April 11, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes journalism icons Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the Washington Post journalists who uncovered the real story behind the Watergate break-in and spurred Nixon's resignation.
BLITHE SPIRIT Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, April 14BLITHE SPIRIT Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, April 14
April 10, 2023

Music Mountain Theatre's exciting 2023 season continues with Blithe Spirit beginning on April 14, playing on weekends through April 30.
share