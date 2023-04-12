Hackensack Meridian Health Will Be Honored At Two River Theater's Highly Anticipated Spring Gala

Two River Theater has announced Hackensack Meridian Health will be honored at its annual spring gala on Saturday, May 13th. This recognition is in appreciation of the health system's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and families throughout New Jersey, and for their continued support of Red Bank's theater and arts community.

"Hackensack Meridian Health has been instrumental in promoting safety, wellness, and bettering the lives for so many families, neighborhoods, and local businesses across New Jersey, especially here in Red Bank. Thanks to their leadership and commitment to arts and culture, Two River Theater is able to provide a safe environment for both artists and patrons, allowing us to offer live theater experiences to thousands of adults and students each year. We are so grateful for their commitment to our organization, helping us deliver joy and inspiration to our shared communities," says Two River's new leadership team Justin Waldman, Artistic Director and Nora DeVeau-Rosen, Managing Director.

Gala sponsors and dinner ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with members of the Two River Theater community, including artists, staff, and board members at the VIP cocktail party on the Two River plaza. During this pre-show reception, they will hear from Hackensack Meridian Health leaders and learn more about the organization's impact on the arts community.

The highly anticipated event will feature a special program showcasing the theater's 2023-2024 seasonannouncement. Attendees of the sneak peak performance will be among the first to learn about the exciting productions coming to the Two River stages under the direction of TRT's new leadership team - Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen. Following the season preview, sponsors and dinner ticket holders will join Two River artists for a gala dinner. The evening promises to be a night of celebration, with live performances, delicious food, and the chance to support the theater's continued success.

Gala sponsor packages range from $1,000 to $25,000. A limited number of dinner tickets are available for $400 a ticket and include the pre-show cocktail, the season preview and the sponsor dinner. Season preview performance-only tickets are available for $70. For more information, visit the theater's website at https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/2023-spring-gala/ or call the box office at 732.345.1400. For information about Two River's full access services, visit tworivertheater.org/accessibility.