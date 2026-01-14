HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR Comes to bergenPAC in 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

bergenPAC has announced one new show. Happy Together Tour 2026 on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 at 10 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Happy Together Tour is back in 2026, bringing legendary artists from the ‘60s and ‘70s together for an unforgettable live concert experience! With 61 Billboard Top 40 hits performed by iconic bands, this nationwide tour has delighted audiences for over a decade. Don't miss your chance to relive the greatest hits of the 60s and 70s live on stage!

Line-up includes: The Association, The Troggs, Jason Scheff – Chicago lead singer from 195-2016, Gary Puckett, The Fortunes, Ron Dante from The Archies and The Turtles, The Vogues and The Cowsills.