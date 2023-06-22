Gramercy Brass Band Camp to Run This Summer At New Jersey's Montclair State University

Students will have the opportunity to work side by side with principal members the GBO in an intense daily program designed and instructed by the GBO.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Gramercy Brass Band Camp to Run This Summer At New Jersey's Montclair State University

The Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York will present its 19th annual Brass Band Camp will be presented from July 24-30 at the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University, 1 Normal Ave., Montclair, NJ.

Brass and percussion students, teachers and performers will gather for a full week of intense "brass boot camp." Students will have the opportunity to work side by side with principal members the GBO in an intense daily program designed and instructed by the GBO. Students will have the opportunity to perform side by side with members of Gramercy Brass Orchestra during the finale concert on Sunday, July 30 at 3pm, at Clifton High School in Clifton, NJ.

An overriding theme of Gramercy Brass Band Camp, is its introduction to the performance style, techniques, and repertoire of the traditional brass band, as developed in Great Britain in the mid-1800s. Brass bands flourish globally today and are embraced as a leading means of brass and percussion training.

To register for Gramercy Brass Band Camp, go to ​www.gramercybrass.org and click the Gramercy Brass Band Camp tab at the top.

Gramercy Brass Orchestra of NY was founded in 1982, by John Henry Lambert, cornetist and trumpeter, with extensive experience in the brass band performance and educational
traditions. In 2022, Gramercy Brass Orchestra celebrated 40 years of service, and received a "Proclamation" from the City Council of NY in recognition of its years of service as a strong component of the NYC arts community. Members of Gramercy Brass Orchestra are drawn from leading members of working professional brass and percussion instrumentalists in the NY/NJ area.



Recommended For You