Governor Murphy Recommends Cancellation of All Public Gatherings of More Than 250 Individuals

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today released the following statement:

"Today, based on guidance we have received from the Commissioner of Health, we are recommending the cancellation of all public gatherings throughout New Jersey of more than 250 individuals, including concerts, sporting events, and parades. These measures are being taken as part of our coordinated response to the continued outbreak and to aggressively mitigate the spread of the virus. Additionally, for all events, we recommend that everyone practice commonsense hygiene, like washing hands routinely, staying home if you do not feel well, and keeping a six-foot distance from others."

"Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We are taking this step because social distancing works. It is our best chance to 'flatten the curve' and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner."

Lieutenant Governor Oliver and Department of Health Commissioner Persichilli will provide more information during today's 2:00 p.m. COVID-19 briefing for media. For any specific inquiries, please visit nj.gov/health or call our 24-hour hotline at 1-800-222-1222.





