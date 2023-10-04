GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to Middletown Arts Center This Month

Performances run from October 20 to 29, 2023.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to Middletown Arts Center This Month

 The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center present the oddball romantic comedy, Guys and Dolls, a Musical Fable of Broadway, from October 20 to 29, 2023. Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical, 1950’s New York City, Guys and Dolls follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers, gangsters and sassy showgirls in a wild game of chance—then love sneaks in! A Tony-winning favorite, the play features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes including the hilarious “Adelaide’s Lament” and the crowd-pleasing classic “Luck Be a Lady.” 

SHOWTIMES

Fri, October 20 and Sat, October 21 at 7 p.m. | Sun, October 22 at 2 p.m. (extra $5 discount for seniors offered at this performance only)

Fri, October 27 and Sat, October 28 at 7 p.m. | Sun, October 29 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $12.50–$30 for adults and $12.50–$22.50 for students/seniors with reserved seating. An additional senior discount of $5 will be offered for the Sun, October 22 performance only. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Advertising for the Guys and Dolls Playbill is available. Call 732.706.4100 or visit middletownarts.org for more information and guidelines.

ABOUT GUYS AND DOLLS

Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the strait-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafés of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually, everyone ends up right where they belong. The play is based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

Kathy Connolly directs The MAC Players’ production of Guys and Dolls, aided by Victoria Keiser (Assistant Director), Matt Ebersole (Musical Director) and Samantha Amaral (Choreographer). The play stars Joe Demaio (Nathan Detroit), Caitlin Martin (Miss Adelaide), Ronda Christie (Sarah Brown), Aidan Panno (Sky Masterson), Michael Kirkland (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Joseph Bryant (Benny Southstreet), Jake McNerney (Harry the Horse), Gary Glass (Big Jule) and Christopher Berry (Lieutenant Brannigan).




