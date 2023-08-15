Frank Sinatra Film and Music Tribute Coming to Avon-By-The-Sea

Producer Karen Morris, of Sand Castle Communications LLC, is presenting another entertaining seaside event featuring the film and music of Frank Sinatra. Tickets are on sale now for this one day/afternoon event.

This engaging program, Frank Sinatra Celebrated in Film and Music, will be held on Sunday, October 29th, 2023, 2:30pm to 4pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.

Two insightful and distinguished Sinatra scholars, Charles "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan, will chat about Frank Sinatra, his dramatic film roles in movies such as The Man with the Golden Arm and From Here to Eternity, as well as the songs Mr. Sinatra performed in popular flicks, High Society, Anchors Aweigh and many others.

This special event will spotlight a few film scenes, as well as include a lively musical interlude by Jazz Vocalist Zack Alexander. Adding his crooning talent to the celebratory event, Zack will sing a medley of marvelous tunes from the Frank Sinatra film repertoire.

Popcorn and refreshments will also be offered to all attendees.

Guest Speaker Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, as well as producer of Nancy Sinatra's program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Guest Speaker Dana Polan is a Professor in the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including Dreams of Flight: The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, Julia Child's The French Chef, among others.

Presenter of the event, Karen Morris, is an independent producer and founder of Sand Castle Communications LLC and The Rat Pack Music Alliance. Since 2018 she has been producing inspired events to honor the memory and music of Frank Sinatra.

Advance Tickets are required.

A code number will be required to enter the Ticket site to purchase.

For reservations and the ticket code, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com